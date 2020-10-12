After Hours Most Active for Oct 12, 2020 : AAPL, UBER, QQQ, SCHW, VZ, BGCP, GE, INTC, KHC, IBN, MSFT, NLY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.56 to 12,104.67. The total After hours volume is currently 80,482,175 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $124.37, with 7,030,357 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.0202 at $36.28, with 3,457,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.52 at $295.05, with 3,095,819 shares traded. This represents a 78.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.02 at $38.49, with 2,543,501 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 99.97% of the target price of $38.5.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.09 at $59.64, with 2,314,240 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VZ is in the "buy range".



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is unchanged at $2.86, with 2,226,662 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 40.86% of the target price of $7.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $6.82, with 1,861,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.07 at $53.95, with 1,839,684 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.02% of the target price of $58.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $31.65, with 1,765,609 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. KHC's current last sale is 85.54% of the target price of $37.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $11.05, with 1,765,068 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 79.21% of the target price of $13.95.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.1 at $221.30, with 1,671,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is unchanged at $7.29, with 1,570,255 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLY is in the "buy range".

