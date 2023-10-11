After Hours Most Active for Oct 11, 2023 : PFE, H, AAPL, BNDX, NCLH, KO, NI, SQQQ, VICI, LI, AMZN, TLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 20.42 to 15,261.54. The total After hours volume is currently 70,084,074 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $33.09, with 2,511,368 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 74.36% of the target price of $44.5.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is unchanged at $108.29, with 2,142,305 shares traded. H's current last sale is 86.63% of the target price of $125.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.35 at $180.15, with 2,101,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is -0.005 at $48.01, with 2,041,552 shares traded. This represents a 2.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.02 at $15.68, with 1,708,494 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 78.4% of the target price of $20.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.03 at $53.74, with 1,565,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $26.05, with 1,431,988 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $18.25, with 1,399,279 shares traded. This represents a 11.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.01 at $29.35, with 1,358,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.05 at $35.47, with 1,334,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.25 at $132.08, with 1,275,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.1 at $88.57, with 1,233,021 shares traded. This represents a 5.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

