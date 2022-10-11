After Hours Most Active for Oct 11, 2022 : PAYO, TRGP, TMX, LNTH, X, ACWI, BAC, UBER, MSFT, VZ, TLT, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.71 to 10,789.64. The total After hours volume is currently 104,477,064 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) is unchanged at $7.37, with 21,196,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAYO is in the "buy range".



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) is unchanged at $65.85, with 18,633,608 shares traded. TRGP's current last sale is 72.36% of the target price of $91.001.



Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (TMX) is unchanged at $37.87, with 5,401,362 shares traded. TMX's current last sale is 86.07% of the target price of $44.



Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is +0.17 at $67.21, with 4,340,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LNTH is in the "strong buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is unchanged at $19.45, with 3,864,336 shares traded. X's current last sale is 81.04% of the target price of $24.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $77.73, with 3,307,655 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $29.77, with 3,025,906 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $24.66, with 2,512,430 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.15 at $225.56, with 2,261,695 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $35.97, with 2,022,529 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.06 at $99.80, with 1,775,207 shares traded. This represents a 1.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.45 at $263.20, with 1,768,208 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.