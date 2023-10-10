After Hours Most Active for Oct 10, 2023 : C, GOOGL, NEE, BMY, BAC, QQQ, TCOM, CMCSA, PFE, AEP, CRH, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.72 to 15,133.24. The total After hours volume is currently 77,351,054 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $41.44, with 3,989,800 shares traded.C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/13/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.24 per share, which represents a 150 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.0144 at $138.07, with 3,272,572 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.03 at $51.55, with 2,641,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $56.39, with 2,525,997 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 79.42% of the target price of $71.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $27.03, with 2,499,606 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.22 at $368.81, with 1,835,413 shares traded. This represents a 45.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $34.24, with 1,772,668 shares traded. TCOM's current last sale is 68.48% of the target price of $50.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $44.47, with 1,458,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.06 at $33.11, with 1,446,862 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 74.4% of the target price of $44.5.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is +0.065 at $74.30, with 1,419,025 shares traded. AEP's current last sale is 77.39% of the target price of $96.



CRH PLC (CRH) is -0.02 at $57.50, with 1,410,691 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.06 at $36.49, with 1,391,333 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.26% of the target price of $35.

