After Hours Most Active for Oct 10, 2022 : TCOM, HST, QQQ, PCG, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, FDX, KRC, CI, PFG, NNN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.93 to 10,925.04. The total After hours volume is currently 63,646,607 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is +0.18 at $26.78, with 5,019,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".

Host Hotels (HST) is unchanged at $16.34, with 3,234,310 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1 at $266.51, with 3,150,672 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.1468 at $13.98, with 2,864,482 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 87.4% of the target price of $16.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is unchanged at $117.75, with 2,158,119 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 79.03% of the target price of $149.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $39.89, with 1,924,404 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.01 at $97.87, with 1,773,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is unchanged at $153.21, with 1,747,616 shares traded. FDX's current last sale is 76.99% of the target price of $199.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -0.01 at $39.67, with 1,725,281 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Cigna Corporation (CI) is unchanged at $285.73, with 1,552,573 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CI is in the "buy range".

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) is unchanged at $76.12, with 1,472,703 shares traded. PFG's current last sale is 103.56% of the target price of $73.5.

National Retail Properties (NNN) is -0.005 at $38.76, with 1,425,686 shares traded. NNN's current last sale is 79.1% of the target price of $49.

