After Hours Most Active for Oct 1, 2020 : VICI, AAPL, SLB, ABBV, SGMS, MSFT, HST, MNST, APA, RUN, GE, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.97 to 11,582.23. The total After hours volume is currently 71,431,546 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $23.72, with 6,720,551 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 94.88% of the target price of $25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $116.79, with 4,679,982 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is +0.05 at $15.06, with 3,459,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.06 at $87.20, with 2,951,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is -0.3237 at $35.66, with 2,392,702 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 118.85% of the target price of $30.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.16 at $212.30, with 2,122,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $11.14, with 2,006,671 shares traded. HST's current last sale is 92.83% of the target price of $12.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is unchanged at $81.48, with 1,912,880 shares traded. MNST's current last sale is 98.17% of the target price of $83.



Apache Corporation (APA) is unchanged at $9.31, with 1,553,947 shares traded. APA's current last sale is 51.72% of the target price of $18.



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is +0.33 at $80.30, with 1,535,318 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.03 at $6.21, with 1,316,276 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $59.47, with 1,306,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VZ is in the "buy range".

