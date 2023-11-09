After Hours Most Active for Nov 9, 2023 : INTC, BBD, TLT, IRT, C, TTD, SABR, ITUB, MU, MSFT, WFC, U

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.4 to 15,175.5. The total After hours volume is currently 104,918,507 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.13 at $37.93, with 10,843,901 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. INTC's current last sale is 99.82% of the target price of $38.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.06 at $3.04, with 5,869,529 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.06 at $87.56, with 4,487,006 shares traded. This represents a 6.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $12.88, with 3,927,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $41.50, with 3,457,238 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. C's current last sale is 85.57% of the target price of $48.5.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -21.73 at $55.08, with 3,036,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.01 at $3.25, with 2,845,433 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 7.299414; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.07 at $5.85, with 2,842,062 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 88.64% of the target price of $6.6.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.1 at $73.67, with 2,798,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.31 at $361.00, with 2,656,044 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.11 at $40.51, with 2,595,083 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -3.72 at $21.52, with 2,536,349 shares traded. U's current last sale is 49.47% of the target price of $43.5.

