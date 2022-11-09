After Hours Most Active for Nov 9, 2022 : F, EW, FALN, BCE, AAPL, QQQ, BBD, U, INTC, MSFT, AMZN, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.55 to 10,804.1. The total After hours volume is currently 85,459,929 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $13.30, with 7,666,052 shares traded. F's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $15.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $69.99, with 3,892,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is +0.1216 at $23.89, with 3,873,475 shares traded. This represents a 2.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BCE, Inc. (BCE) is unchanged at $45.30, with 3,005,475 shares traded. BCE's current last sale is 86.91% of the target price of $52.12.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0599 at $134.93, with 2,953,873 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.23 at $263.55, with 2,936,343 shares traded. This represents a 3.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $2.95, with 2,872,089 shares traded.BBD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -2.04 at $19.46, with 2,798,617 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0199 at $27.50, with 2,232,526 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $30.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.31 at $224.82, with 2,094,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.0406 at $86.18, with 1,762,231 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $46.72, with 1,514,007 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

