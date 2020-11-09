After Hours Most Active for Nov 9, 2020 : ZM, EXPE, PTON, QDEL, NLS, LYV, WYNN, GNMK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.58 to 11,852.97. The total After hours volume is currently 39,209 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +46.57 at $479.92, with 3,052 shares traded. ZM's current last sale is 95.79% of the target price of $501.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is -21.19 at $108.77, with 1,500 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +14.62 at $121.00, with 919 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTON is in the "buy range".



Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is +29.755 at $238.79, with 813 shares traded. QDEL's current last sale is 86.83% of the target price of $275.



Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS) is +4.435 at $27.29, with 749 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. Business Wire Reports: Nautilus, Inc. Delivers Record Third Quarter Results



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is -7.435 at $59.00, with 633 shares traded. LYV's current last sale is 110.28% of the target price of $53.5.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is -17.47 at $85.50, with 531 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WYNN is in the "buy range".



GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) is +2.12 at $14.00, with 250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GNMK is in the "buy range".

