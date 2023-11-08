After Hours Most Active for Nov 8, 2023 : RIG, EQRX, DIS, SABR, MSFT, PFE, MU, WELL, DASH, TCN, AMC, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.95 to 15,307.29. The total After hours volume is currently 91,732,632 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.0103 at $6.68, with 7,608,073 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 89.07% of the target price of $7.5.



EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) is +0.06 at $2.40, with 4,525,189 shares traded.EQRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +2.7 at $87.20, with 3,677,595 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $3.44, with 3,122,245 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 7.306776; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.17 at $363.37, with 2,889,845 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0415 at $30.78, with 2,714,881 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81% of the target price of $38.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $72.28, with 2,341,002 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Welltower Inc. (WELL) is unchanged at $86.37, with 2,209,821 shares traded. WELL's current last sale is 95.97% of the target price of $90.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is unchanged at $87.31, with 2,162,394 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.21. DASH's current last sale is 91.42% of the target price of $95.5.



Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) is -0.005 at $7.27, with 2,085,831 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCN is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.01 at $10.10, with 2,033,823 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.2. Smarter Analyst Reports: AMC Entertainment Books Smaller-than-Feared Q4 Loss



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $37.87, with 2,028,810 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. INTC's current last sale is 99.66% of the target price of $38.

