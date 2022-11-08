After Hours Most Active for Nov 8, 2022 : AAPL, DIS, AFRM, T, AUY, QQQ, GOOGL, EW, CLVT, MRO, VTRS, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.29 to 11,051.21. The total After hours volume is currently 91,409,921 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $139.50, with 4,056,761 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -6.59 at $93.31, with 3,606,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -2.74 at $12.90, with 3,542,311 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0099 at $18.56, with 3,383,023 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. T's current last sale is 82.49% of the target price of $22.5.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is +0.01 at $5.05, with 2,848,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.29 at $269.25, with 2,768,216 shares traded. This represents a 5.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.2 at $88.70, with 2,422,658 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $69.69, with 2,399,762 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is +0.01 at $9.64, with 2,314,085 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $32.73, with 1,838,544 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.03 at $11.13, with 1,779,642 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 101.18% of the target price of $11.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.3 at $228.57, with 1,713,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.