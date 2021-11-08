After Hours Most Active for Nov 8, 2021 : RRD, RBLX, IBN, F, ET, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.46 to 16,339.49. The total After hours volume is currently 16,657,769 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is unchanged at $9.15, with 5,797,417 shares traded.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +24.62 at $101.62, with 5,085,937 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 114.18% of the target price of $89.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $21.04, with 3,825,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $20.16, with 3,816,790 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.01 at $9.34, with 3,214,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.01 at $50.88, with 2,380,149 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. WFC's current last sale is 93.79% of the target price of $54.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.