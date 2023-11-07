After Hours Most Active for Nov 7, 2023 : NEM, RIVN, AAPL, VTRS, GRAB, GOOGL, WDC, BVN, PINS, IONQ, PLTR, AVTR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.67 to 15,294.35. The total After hours volume is currently 121,660,242 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.0299 at $36.69, with 33,079,476 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.43 at $17.85, with 5,520,234 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $181.80, with 5,490,855 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.13, with 4,966,910 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $11.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.17, with 2,896,314 shares traded.GRAB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.04 at $130.93, with 2,860,448 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is unchanged at $43.09, with 2,559,152 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.33. WDC's current last sale is 91.68% of the target price of $47.



Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) is -0.0499 at $8.49, with 2,396,080 shares traded. BVN's current last sale is 92.79% of the target price of $9.15.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.01 at $30.94, with 2,042,963 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is unchanged at $11.47, with 2,026,282 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $18.79, with 1,760,128 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 117.44% of the target price of $16.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is unchanged at $18.39, with 1,673,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVTR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.