After Hours Most Active for Nov 7, 2022 : ADT, LYFT, ENB, WBD, CMCSA, CSCO, MSFT, VZ, T, AAPL, MRK, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.9 to 10,979.9. The total After hours volume is currently 88,012,335 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.66, with 8,589,305 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $10.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -2.09 at $12.05, with 5,590,419 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is -0.0368 at $39.89, with 4,235,710 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 85.61% of the target price of $46.6.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $10.27, with 3,355,571 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 47.77% of the target price of $21.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $31.60, with 3,351,000 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 71.01% of the target price of $44.5.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $44.55, with 3,011,307 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 85.67% of the target price of $52.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.19 at $228.06, with 2,687,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $37.17, with 2,033,558 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 74.34% of the target price of $50.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $18.38, with 1,842,804 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. T's current last sale is 81.69% of the target price of $22.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2 at $139.12, with 1,680,289 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.07 at $100.00, with 1,578,194 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is unchanged at $93.44, with 1,436,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

