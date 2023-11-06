After Hours Most Active for Nov 6, 2023 : SHV, BAC, ENV, AAPL, BURL, IXUS, IONQ, ADMA, AMZN, WFC, TVTX, OUT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.1 to 15,142.83. The total After hours volume is currently 118,057,631 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0001 at $110.14, with 9,470,011 shares traded. This represents a .37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $28.31, with 5,280,922 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. BAC's current last sale is 83.26% of the target price of $34.



Envestnet, Inc (ENV) is unchanged at $39.49, with 4,981,874 shares traded.ENV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1915 at $179.04, with 4,893,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is unchanged at $132.27, with 3,203,769 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BURL is in the "buy range".



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is +0.0717 at $60.55, with 3,077,871 shares traded. This represents a 12.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.03 at $11.18, with 3,028,980 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is -0.0003 at $3.63, with 2,945,139 shares traded.ADMA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.14 at $139.60, with 2,605,358 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $41.34, with 2,104,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) is unchanged at $6.64, with 2,050,266 shares traded.TVTX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.09 per share, which represents a -109 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is unchanged at $11.88, with 1,295,378 shares traded. OUT's current last sale is 84.86% of the target price of $14.

