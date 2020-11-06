After Hours Most Active for Nov 6, 2020 : MRO, INTC, AAPL, FHN, QQQ, ACB, BMY, SIRI, BAC, CMCSA, EMB, TGT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.72 to 12,095.07. The total After hours volume is currently 57,395,591 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.03 at $4.16, with 3,933,973 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. MRO's current last sale is 69.33% of the target price of $6.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0045 at $45.39, with 3,572,262 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 81.79% of the target price of $55.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1102 at $118.58, with 2,446,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is +0.08 at $10.75, with 1,821,204 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.24 at $294.85, with 1,778,075 shares traded. This represents a 78.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -0.36 at $9.43, with 1,606,755 shares traded.ACB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.0064 at $63.79, with 1,377,072 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.03 at $6.00, with 1,203,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SIRI is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0024 at $24.31, with 1,203,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.0045 at $44.53, with 1,064,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is +0.01 at $112.76, with 1,022,398 shares traded. This represents a 32.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Target Corporation (TGT) is unchanged at $161.50, with 900,260 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGT is in the "buy range".

