After Hours Most Active for Nov 5, 2021 : CVE, IBN, AAPL, VTRS, MRIN, LCID, SU, NUAN, NCLH, VG, AMX, CNQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.23 to 16,348.15. The total After hours volume is currently 72,268,747 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is -0.1 at $12.46, with 4,775,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.03 at $20.61, with 3,429,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.28 at $151.00, with 3,062,541 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.05 at $13.78, with 3,052,137 shares traded.VTRS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.86 per share, which represents a 132 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +0.45 at $7.82, with 2,896,255 shares traded.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.1 at $41.90, with 2,218,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -0.0232 at $26.50, with 1,941,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is unchanged at $55.11, with 1,771,316 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NUAN is 12.685002; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.03 at $28.95, with 1,747,674 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 96.5% of the target price of $30.



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is +0.005 at $17.35, with 1,703,160 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is unchanged at $18.52, with 1,606,475 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMX is in the "buy range".



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -0.0034 at $43.57, with 1,551,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNQ is in the "buy range".

