After Hours Most Active for Nov 5, 2020 : MRO, BMY, AAPL, NIO, QQQ, MOS, SGMS, BAC, PBR, BGCP, MSFT, FB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 21.9 to 12,099.97. The total After hours volume is currently 72,931,794 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $4.29, with 8,748,917 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 71.5% of the target price of $6.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.0064 at $63.76, with 3,254,948 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Bristol Myers Squibb Data at ACR Convergence 2020 Underscore Commitment to Advancing Science for Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Immune-Mediated Diseases



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2 at $119.23, with 3,101,367 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $42.33, with 2,975,867 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.64 at $295.03, with 2,740,430 shares traded. This represents a 78.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $17.17, with 2,599,486 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 86.94% of the target price of $19.75.



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is unchanged at $35.12, with 2,009,614 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 78.04% of the target price of $45.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $24.62, with 1,894,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $7.19, with 1,835,573 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is unchanged at $3.27, with 1,686,177 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 46.71% of the target price of $7.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.56 at $223.85, with 1,567,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is +0.81 at $295.49, with 1,515,371 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

