After Hours Most Active for Nov 4, 2022 : PBR, VALE, ITUB, ABEV, U, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.38 to 10,847.65. The total After hours volume is currently 92,093,959 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.07 at $12.58, with 6,277,896 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.32 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $14.39, with 5,373,483 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 89.94% of the target price of $16.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.97, with 5,012,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.24, with 4,703,824 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 108% of the target price of $3.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is +0.07 at $25.33, with 3,348,290 shares traded.U is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.5 per share, which represents a -39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $18.31, with 2,751,851 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. T's current last sale is 81.38% of the target price of $22.5.

