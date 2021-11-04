After Hours Most Active for Nov 4, 2021 : NTCT, PTON, FITB, QRTEA, XEL, SGMO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.75 to 16,339.49. The total After hours volume is currently 77,222,879 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) is unchanged at $33.12, with 6,904,248 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NTCT is 9.035263; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -22.13 at $63.93, with 3,419,585 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTON is in the "buy range".



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is +0.05 at $44.03, with 3,129,211 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FITB is in the "buy range".



Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is +0.0001 at $8.22, with 2,374,629 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for QRTEA is 7.525872; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is unchanged at $63.07, with 2,214,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XEL is in the "buy range".



Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) is unchanged at $10.89, with 2,135,887 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SGMO is 13.611508; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

