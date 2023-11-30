After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2023 : TV, FHN, IVZ, T, CSCO, AMZN, INTC, PFE, KVUE, ZI, QQQ, WBD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -25.2 to 15,922.67. The total After hours volume is currently 230,737,473 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grupo Televisa S.A.B (TV) is unchanged at $3.22, with 20,004,320 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TV is in the "buy range".



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $12.79, with 8,346,498 shares traded. FHN's current last sale is 98.38% of the target price of $13.



Invesco Plc (IVZ) is unchanged at $14.27, with 7,758,588 shares traded. IVZ's current last sale is 93.57% of the target price of $15.25.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $16.56, with 6,574,580 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.8% of the target price of $20.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.02 at $48.40, with 6,283,058 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $55.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.16 at $145.93, with 6,282,291 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $44.70, with 6,265,900 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 117.63% of the target price of $38.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $30.44, with 5,371,131 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $38.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.44, with 5,265,450 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $14.37, with 5,150,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.23 at $388.60, with 3,482,253 shares traded. This represents a 49.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $10.45, with 3,398,837 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".

