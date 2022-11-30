After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2022 : SABR, NYCB, PBF, LUMN, FHN, T, AAPL, INTC, AQN, MSFT, LYFT, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.49 to 12,039.55. The total After hours volume is currently 291,755,581 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.11 at $6.00, with 31,352,480 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 85.71% of the target price of $7.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $9.35, with 23,542,125 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 93.5% of the target price of $10.



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is unchanged at $39.77, with 13,610,526 shares traded. PBF's current last sale is 88.38% of the target price of $45.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $5.47, with 12,837,074 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 78.14% of the target price of $7.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $24.85, with 12,369,879 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.06 at $19.22, with 10,925,095 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.42% of the target price of $22.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $147.81, with 8,906,288 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $30.02, with 7,549,021 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 100.07% of the target price of $30.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is unchanged at $7.55, with 6,940,583 shares traded. AQN's current last sale is 65.65% of the target price of $11.5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.3819 at $254.76, with 5,293,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is unchanged at $11.22, with 4,948,096 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 53.43% of the target price of $21.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.01 at $36.65, with 4,755,948 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 82.36% of the target price of $44.5.

