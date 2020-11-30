After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2020 : AAPL, INTC, ORCL, VIAC, AER, PBCT, NOV, PCG, KMI, GE, CSCO, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.63 to 12,456.96. The total After hours volume is currently 353,839,414 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.76 at $120.81, with 13,067,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.11 at $48.46, with 12,329,260 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 86.54% of the target price of $56.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is unchanged at $57.72, with 9,107,968 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 93.1% of the target price of $62.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.18 at $35.10, with 7,920,536 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.028195; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) is +0.0045 at $36.76, with 7,522,932 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AER is in the "buy range".



People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) is +0.04 at $12.44, with 6,266,050 shares traded. PBCT's current last sale is 103.67% of the target price of $12.



National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) is unchanged at $12.26, with 6,227,582 shares traded. NOV's current last sale is 104.34% of the target price of $11.75.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.05 at $12.75, with 6,192,275 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 87.93% of the target price of $14.5.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $14.38, with 6,168,443 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 89.88% of the target price of $16.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.06 at $10.24, with 6,043,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.19 at $43.21, with 5,838,083 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.46 at $50.70, with 5,789,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.