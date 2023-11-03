After Hours Most Active for Nov 3, 2023 : XOM, QQQ, CD, RSI, RTX, ENB, ING, PAGP, NU, AAPL, CSCO, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.15 to 15,096.34. The total After hours volume is currently 63,664,449 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.01 at $107.79, with 6,475,862 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.3 at $368.01, with 3,237,680 shares traded. This represents a 42.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is unchanged at $9.00, with 3,012,286 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CD is 8.286115; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is +0.19 at $3.99, with 3,010,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RSI is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is -0.12 at $82.60, with 2,853,606 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 96.61% of the target price of $85.5.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is -0.08 at $33.75, with 2,413,233 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 83.4% of the target price of $40.47.



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is unchanged at $13.26, with 2,000,372 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ING is in the "buy range".



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is unchanged at $16.24, with 1,778,443 shares traded. PAGP's current last sale is 95.53% of the target price of $17.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $8.49, with 1,758,095 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $176.71, with 1,529,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $53.01, with 1,153,565 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.4% of the target price of $58.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.1195 at $138.48, with 1,061,744 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

