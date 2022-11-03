After Hours Most Active for Nov 3, 2022 : VCIT, EW, TLT, PYPL, NYCB, QQQ, FDX, RTO, AMZN, AAPL, PBF, SQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.77 to 10,694.37. The total After hours volume is currently 85,331,249 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is -0.0823 at $74.65, with 12,000,214 shares traded. This represents a 1.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is +0.04 at $68.70, with 5,628,669 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.28 at $95.55, with 4,130,185 shares traded. This represents a 4.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -9.39 at $67.16, with 3,620,696 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Volumes on Paypal’s Buy Now, Pay Later Platform Jump 400% — Report



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.06 at $8.95, with 3,342,546 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 89.5% of the target price of $10.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.08 at $260.57, with 3,045,000 shares traded. This represents a 2.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FedEx Corporation (FDX) is unchanged at $154.92, with 2,574,603 shares traded. FDX's current last sale is 81.54% of the target price of $190.



Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is unchanged at $28.96, with 2,301,452 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTO is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $89.30, with 2,177,444 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $139.00, with 2,044,313 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is +0.05 at $46.14, with 1,828,497 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.16. PBF's current last sale is 102.53% of the target price of $45.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +6.41 at $60.32, with 1,618,486 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market

