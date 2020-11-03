After Hours Most Active for Nov 3, 2020 : QQQ, AAPL, SQQQ, NIO, INTC, AAL, TME, IQ, FHN, BMY, KO, GE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 54.57 to 11,831.59. The total After hours volume is currently 86,240,553 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.62 at $274.03, with 4,338,304 shares traded. This represents a 66.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $110.25, with 3,625,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $23.78, with 2,973,156 shares traded. This represents a 25.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $35.42, with 2,677,694 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.1 at $44.75, with 2,627,258 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 80.63% of the target price of $55.5.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.07 at $11.32, with 2,096,849 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 113.2% of the target price of $10.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.03 at $14.90, with 2,032,362 shares traded.TME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a 9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.02 at $24.90, with 2,029,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.42. IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -72 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $10.97, with 1,919,075 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.35 at $61.59, with 1,829,865 shares traded.BMY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.49 per share, which represents a 117 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.01 at $49.36, with 1,687,903 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $7.83, with 1,408,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.