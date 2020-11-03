After Hours Most Active for Nov 3, 2020 : QQQ, AAPL, INTC, IQ, TME, VIAC, MSFT, NOK, NEM, SCHW, GSX, BMY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.47 to 11,257.44. The total After hours volume is currently 54,162,157 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.65 at $274.00, with 3,118,854 shares traded. This represents a 66.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.28 at $110.16, with 2,493,256 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $44.79, with 2,382,831 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 80.7% of the target price of $55.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.0093 at $24.93, with 2,028,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.42. IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -72 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.01 at $14.88, with 2,023,886 shares traded.TME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a 9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.0609 at $30.07, with 1,306,355 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 13.225265; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.38 at $206.05, with 1,208,900 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.01 at $3.40, with 1,112,992 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 68% of the target price of $5.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $66.67, with 996,869 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $42.56, with 966,464 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 100.14% of the target price of $42.5.



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is unchanged at $68.66, with 873,066 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 122.06% of the target price of $56.25.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.0061 at $61.25, with 868,547 shares traded.BMY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.49 per share, which represents a 117 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.