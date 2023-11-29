After Hours Most Active for Nov 29, 2023 : CG, WPC, PACW, BAC, WBD, CWEN, WOR, ICUI, WW, TLT, CRM, NEE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.26 to 16,002.86. The total After hours volume is currently 101,960,525 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is -0.12 at $34.40, with 13,495,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -0.17 at $62.02, with 10,983,625 shares traded. WPC's current last sale is 95.42% of the target price of $65.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.12 at $7.87, with 6,069,307 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 62.96% of the target price of $12.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $30.36, with 5,758,560 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 89.29% of the target price of $34.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.02 at $10.80, with 4,340,582 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) is unchanged at $25.25, with 3,995,119 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CWEN is in the "buy range".



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) is unchanged at $71.12, with 3,680,685 shares traded. WOR's current last sale is 104.59% of the target price of $68.



ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) is unchanged at $84.64, with 2,364,526 shares traded.



WW International, Inc. (WW) is unchanged at $7.37, with 2,211,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WW is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.02 at $92.61, with 1,908,947 shares traded. This represents a 12.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +16.02 at $246.37, with 1,568,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.12 at $58.48, with 1,435,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.