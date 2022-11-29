After Hours Most Active for Nov 29, 2022 : EW, CRWD, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, V, CSX, AAPL, NI, VICI, INFY, MOS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.2 to 11,485.25. The total After hours volume is currently 73,820,924 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $74.85, with 3,029,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is -25.64 at $112.36, with 2,729,121 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWD is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.025 at $95.17, with 2,124,751 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.14 at $95.30, with 2,088,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.07 at $92.35, with 1,840,354 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is -0.11 at $208.95, with 1,760,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.03 at $32.20, with 1,588,408 shares traded.CSX has a $0.40000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of11/29/2022



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $141.21, with 1,438,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $27.23, with 1,188,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.67, with 1,096,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $19.71, with 1,038,322 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 98.55% of the target price of $20.



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $50.73, with 910,911 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 81.82% of the target price of $62.

