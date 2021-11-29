After Hours Most Active for Nov 29, 2021 : CPIX, QQQ, EBS, AAPL, BTRS, INFY, KO, MS, GILD, DRNA, C, SO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 266.52 to 16,399.24. The total After hours volume is currently 120,874,958 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is +2.44 at $4.64, with 8,821,442 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.37 at $400.06, with 6,691,243 shares traded. This represents a 35.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) is unchanged at $42.10, with 4,150,701 shares traded. EBS's current last sale is 59.3% of the target price of $71.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.28 at $160.52, with 3,038,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is unchanged at $7.36, with 3,021,954 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTRS is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.01 at $22.63, with 2,929,243 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $54.58, with 2,884,245 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 90.97% of the target price of $60.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $97.23, with 2,301,081 shares traded. MS's current last sale is 93.94% of the target price of $103.5.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +0.05 at $70.70, with 2,288,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) is unchanged at $38.08, with 2,162,032 shares traded. DRNA's current last sale is 100.21% of the target price of $38.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.04 at $65.00, with 2,136,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Southern Company (The) (SO) is unchanged at $62.82, with 1,877,647 shares traded. SO's current last sale is 91.04% of the target price of $69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.