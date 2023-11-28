News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2023 : SHY, TLT, EMB, SRE, NEM, KO, PARA, SNAP, CSX, WBD, XOM, GFI

November 28, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.17 to 16,000.26. The total After hours volume is currently 86,767,727 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is +0.01 at $81.55, with 11,865,464 shares traded. This represents a 1.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.02 at $91.50, with 4,732,842 shares traded. This represents a 11.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is -0.435 at $85.37, with 4,119,204 shares traded. This represents a 7.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sempra (SRE) is unchanged at $73.52, with 3,676,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRE is in the "buy range".

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.05 at $40.52, with 2,669,660 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.03 at $58.61, with 1,974,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Paramount Global (PARA) is -0.01 at $13.90, with 1,853,072 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. PARA's current last sale is 102.96% of the target price of $13.5.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $12.84, with 1,836,647 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 128.4% of the target price of $10.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $32.05, with 1,785,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.01 at $10.61, with 1,539,523 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.02 at $103.88, with 1,324,715 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 77.81% of the target price of $133.5.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -0.0931 at $15.03, with 1,323,762 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 105.45% of the target price of $14.25.

