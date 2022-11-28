After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2022 : SWN, VTRS, SNAP, QQQ, BAC, WB, MSFT, HLN, V, PBR, CSCO, WEN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.86 to 11,582.89. The total After hours volume is currently 137,061,190 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.0001 at $6.84, with 6,525,621 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SWN is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.06, with 4,703,827 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 85.08% of the target price of $13.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $9.83, with 3,759,851 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 98.3% of the target price of $10.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.2 at $282.91, with 2,889,249 shares traded. This represents a 11.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $36.86, with 2,623,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Weibo Corporation (WB) is unchanged at $13.39, with 2,237,430 shares traded. WB's current last sale is 51.4% of the target price of $26.05.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.76 at $241.00, with 2,034,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.005 at $6.91, with 2,006,545 shares traded.



Visa Inc. (V) is +0.02 at $211.28, with 1,960,067 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $10.54, with 1,855,576 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 75.29% of the target price of $14.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $48.08, with 1,677,515 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. CSCO's current last sale is 92.46% of the target price of $52.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +0.01 at $22.18, with 1,665,823 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".

