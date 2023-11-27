After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2023 : PCG, M, EIX, BMY, RTX, NI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.74 to 15,953.24. The total After hours volume is currently 122,543,787 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.08 at $17.82, with 8,181,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Macy's Inc (M) is unchanged at $14.90, with 2,712,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. M's current last sale is 99.33% of the target price of $15.



Edison International (EIX) is +0.73 at $67.00, with 2,602,190 shares traded. EIX's current last sale is 89.33% of the target price of $75.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.01 at $49.03, with 2,519,944 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 81.72% of the target price of $60.



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $79.47, with 2,053,299 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 92.95% of the target price of $85.5.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $26.20, with 1,768,484 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".

