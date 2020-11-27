After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2020 : ACB, VTRS, QQQ, IQ, TLRY, PLTR, PLYA, VER, TGNA, CARR, RTX, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.48 to 12,260.69. The total After hours volume is currently 109,677,748 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.08 at $10.55, with 4,352,504 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 116% of the target price of $9.095.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.08 at $17.13, with 3,335,242 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. VTRS's current last sale is 85.65% of the target price of $20.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.01 at $299.02, with 2,589,953 shares traded. This represents a 81.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.34 at $22.35, with 2,467,960 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.42. IQ's current last sale is 91.98% of the target price of $24.3.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.27 at $8.77, with 2,269,663 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. TLRY's current last sale is 94.81% of the target price of $9.25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.72 at $28.38, with 2,236,986 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 195.72% of the target price of $14.5.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $5.24, with 2,132,236 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 80.62% of the target price of $6.5.



VEREIT Inc. (VER) is unchanged at $7.34, with 2,111,748 shares traded. VER's current last sale is 104.84% of the target price of $7.001.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is unchanged at $14.60, with 2,001,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGNA is in the "buy range".



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $37.81, with 1,915,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -0.0126 at $73.90, with 1,886,684 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.11 at $215.12, with 1,634,309 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

