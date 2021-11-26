After Hours Most Active for Nov 26, 2021 : UBER, AAPL, CVE, FB, BMY, QQQ, DCPH, PFF, PFE, TMUS, BSX, ATUS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.44 to 16,028.02. The total After hours volume is currently 67,404,081 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.23 at $40.29, with 7,480,824 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.47 at $157.28, with 4,775,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $12.39, with 2,979,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is +0.23 at $333.35, with 2,801,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.07 at $56.60, with 2,399,134 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.31 at $390.89, with 2,354,113 shares traded. This represents a 32.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) is +0.13 at $8.20, with 2,209,737 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is unchanged at $38.37, with 1,982,715 shares traded. This represents a 3.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $54.00, with 1,664,192 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is -0.62 at $112.91, with 1,657,738 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMUS is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $38.57, with 1,646,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +0.11 at $16.13, with 1,449,453 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.