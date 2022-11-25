After Hours Most Active for Nov 25, 2022 : WE, AMZN, ISTB, KO, AAPL, CZR, CSX, TQQQ, VICI, BMY, ATUS, DELL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.66 to 11,754.37. The total After hours volume is currently 38,187,256 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



WeWork Inc. (WE) is -0.0101 at $2.84, with 7,975,352 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WE is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.17 at $93.58, with 1,604,002 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is unchanged at $46.50, with 1,300,008 shares traded. This represents a 2.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $62.69, with 1,281,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $148.12, with 1,279,584 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is -0.0099 at $49.67, with 1,266,043 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CZR is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.24 at $32.26, with 1,246,871 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 97.76% of the target price of $33.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.01 at $22.25, with 1,065,244 shares traded. This represents a 36.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.36, with 939,950 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $79.24, with 882,704 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 99.05% of the target price of $80.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +0.0501 at $4.70, with 762,090 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 47% of the target price of $10.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is unchanged at $44.63, with 661,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

