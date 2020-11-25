After Hours Most Active for Nov 25, 2020 : AAPL, VIAC, ET, TWTR, DIS, XOM, WMB, MSFT, MPLN, CD, INTC, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.09 to 12,157.31. The total After hours volume is currently 62,118,245 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.19 at $116.22, with 3,371,929 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $34.82, with 3,154,849 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.028195; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $6.49, with 2,577,717 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.0588 at $46.49, with 2,360,869 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. TWTR's current last sale is 105.66% of the target price of $44.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is unchanged at $149.09, with 1,655,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.06 at $40.75, with 1,648,076 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 84.9% of the target price of $48.



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is +0.02 at $21.64, with 1,543,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.1299 at $214.00, with 1,540,878 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is unchanged at $7.50, with 1,504,040 shares traded.



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is +0.219 at $19.16, with 1,300,100 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $47.04, with 1,286,192 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $56.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.05 at $42.55, with 1,112,781 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. CSCO's current last sale is 88.65% of the target price of $48.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.