After Hours Most Active for Nov 24, 2023 : TV, PCG, TLT, BXSL, AAPL, QQQ, PTEN, LIVN, AMZN, AVNT, T, CLVT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.03 to 15,967.98. The total After hours volume is currently 30,719,773 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grupo Televisa S.A.B (TV) is -0.02 at $2.51, with 3,508,630 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TV is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.145 at $17.88, with 2,094,417 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.15 at $89.95, with 1,842,413 shares traded. This represents a 9.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is +0.12 at $28.75, with 1,400,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BXSL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $189.96, with 1,201,349 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.29 at $389.22, with 1,109,321 shares traded. This represents a 49.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is unchanged at $11.97, with 963,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTEN is in the "buy range".



LivaNova PLC (LIVN) is unchanged at $44.12, with 851,896 shares traded. LIVN's current last sale is 71.16% of the target price of $62.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.05 at $146.69, with 757,943 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Avient Corporation (AVNT) is unchanged at $34.42, with 701,888 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVNT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $16.22, with 549,021 shares traded. T's current last sale is 81.1% of the target price of $20.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $7.29, with 541,967 shares traded. CLVT's current last sale is 85.76% of the target price of $8.5.

