After Hours Most Active for Nov 24, 2021 : ATUS, EDU, ZNGA, SBGI, DCPH, INTC, BMY, IQ, MSFT, XOM, ZYME, JNPR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.03 to 16,367.78. The total After hours volume is currently 115,021,089 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +0.34 at $16.65, with 9,849,434 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 59.46% of the target price of $28.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.01 at $2.28, with 8,076,752 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/30/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $6.31, with 6,542,514 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 54.87% of the target price of $11.5.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) is unchanged at $24.64, with 4,563,370 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SBGI is 8.705533; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) is unchanged at $8.35, with 4,015,293 shares traded. DCPH's current last sale is 64.23% of the target price of $13.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $49.76, with 3,262,574 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.47% of the target price of $55.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $56.81, with 3,163,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $6.79, with 3,075,304 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 8.103769; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.1 at $337.81, with 3,019,224 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. MSFT's current last sale is 93.84% of the target price of $360.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.03 at $63.45, with 2,691,296 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. XOM's current last sale is 101.93% of the target price of $62.25.



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is unchanged at $19.66, with 2,126,247 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.1. ZYME's current last sale is 41.39% of the target price of $47.5.



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is unchanged at $32.42, with 1,990,595 shares traded. JNPR's current last sale is 108.07% of the target price of $30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.