After Hours Most Active for Nov 24, 2020 : INFY, SNAP, GOLD, ATUS, OTIS, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.85 to 12,085.66. The total After hours volume is currently 206,424,348 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.0119 at $15.52, with 3,145,175 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 94.8% of the target price of $16.37.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.16 at $44.13, with 2,930,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -0.04 at $22.75, with 2,863,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $34.58, with 2,556,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is unchanged at $67.40, with 2,223,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OTIS is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.01 at $12.81, with 2,008,481 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 94.89% of the target price of $13.5.

