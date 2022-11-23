After Hours Most Active for Nov 23, 2022 : WE, CZR, ATUS, EFXT, QQQ, AMWL, AAPL, KO, MSFT, RSI, IMGO, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.5 to 11,845.22. The total After hours volume is currently 62,674,595 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



WeWork Inc. (WE) is unchanged at $2.79, with 7,978,553 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WE is in the "buy range".



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is +0.08 at $49.23, with 5,294,494 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CZR is in the "buy range".



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $4.70, with 4,030,272 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 47% of the target price of $10.



Enerflex Ltd (EFXT) is unchanged at $6.62, with 3,677,574 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.221 at $289.04, with 3,625,319 shares traded. This represents a 13.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Well Corporation (AMWL) is unchanged at $3.82, with 2,250,004 shares traded. AMWL's current last sale is 76.4% of the target price of $5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $151.12, with 2,243,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $62.63, with 1,762,542 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.12 at $247.70, with 1,621,454 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is unchanged at $3.47, with 1,501,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RSI is in the "buy range".



Imago BioSciences, Inc. (IMGO) is unchanged at $35.64, with 1,369,008 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMGO is 42.367367; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.08 at $94.21, with 1,322,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

