After Hours Most Active for Nov 23, 2020 : TME, INTC, PLYA, IQ, HST, AAPL, MSFT, VIPS, FTCH, BABA, CARR, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.57 to 11,913.51. The total After hours volume is currently 117,753,373 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $16.50, with 6,278,561 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $46.00, with 5,304,404 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 82.88% of the target price of $55.5.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $4.77, with 4,971,072 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 73.38% of the target price of $6.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.02 at $22.12, with 3,948,255 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 7.3041; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Host Hotels (HST) is +0.02 at $14.71, with 3,505,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. HST's current last sale is 122.58% of the target price of $12.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.16 at $114.01, with 2,978,088 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.05 at $210.16, with 2,818,637 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $24.80, with 2,408,805 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -0.25 at $51.00, with 2,280,435 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.15 at $270.26, with 2,224,567 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.85. BABA's current last sale is 79.49% of the target price of $340.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $38.77, with 2,049,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.06 at $26.36, with 1,951,983 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 90.12% of the target price of $29.25.

