After Hours Most Active for Nov 22, 2023 : PARA, BAC, BXSL, TMCI, MLCO, HPE, EOLS, RLX, AMZN, TV, QQQ, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.6 to 15,996.79. The total After hours volume is currently 66,058,252 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Paramount Global (PARA) is +0.03 at $14.19, with 7,044,104 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PARA is 7.509474; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $29.67, with 5,478,817 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 87.26% of the target price of $34.



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is -1.05 at $27.18, with 4,000,894 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BXSL is in the "buy range".



Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) is unchanged at $8.63, with 2,652,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMCI is in the "buy range".



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is unchanged at $7.30, with 1,803,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MLCO is in the "strong buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $15.78, with 1,756,241 shares traded.HPE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) is unchanged at $9.40, with 1,563,954 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EOLS is in the "buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.01 at $2.21, with 1,516,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.04 at $146.75, with 1,400,400 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Grupo Televisa S.A.B (TV) is unchanged at $2.55, with 1,353,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TV is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.06 at $390.00, with 1,272,205 shares traded. This represents a 50.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $16.14, with 1,211,127 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.7% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.