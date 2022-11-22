After Hours Most Active for Nov 22, 2022 : BBD, ITUB, VALE, PBR, ABEV, BHC, AMZN, PLYA, SABR, LAUR, DLO, LYFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.46 to 11,709.38. The total After hours volume is currently 101,724,161 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.02 at $2.83, with 13,009,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.02 at $4.84, with 10,312,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.04 at $14.85, with 6,147,949 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 92.81% of the target price of $16.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $10.16, with 5,844,211 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 72.57% of the target price of $14.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.01 at $2.87, with 5,100,114 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 95.67% of the target price of $3.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is -0.0074 at $6.93, with 5,016,077 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 92.43% of the target price of $7.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.03 at $93.17, with 3,042,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is +0.005 at $6.10, with 2,898,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "strong buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.1999 at $5.03, with 2,505,585 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 8.758018; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) is unchanged at $10.49, with 1,979,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAUR is in the "buy range".



DLocal Limited (DLO) is unchanged at $13.14, with 1,929,689 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DLO is 13.316535; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.03 at $11.02, with 1,844,769 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 47.91% of the target price of $23.

