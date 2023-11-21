After Hours Most Active for Nov 21, 2023 : BAC, BK, GOLD, PFE, NVDA, PARA, MSFT, SQQQ, GM, PENN, CHGG, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.97 to 15,908.65. The total After hours volume is currently 82,992,664 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0299 at $29.63, with 6,896,938 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 87.15% of the target price of $34.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is unchanged at $46.93, with 6,084,563 shares traded. BK's current last sale is 90.25% of the target price of $52.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -0.01 at $16.18, with 3,839,989 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $30.31, with 3,320,721 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.76% of the target price of $38.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -5.2996 at $494.14, with 3,038,617 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.03. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Paramount Global (PARA) is -0.02 at $14.04, with 2,335,400 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PARA is 7.509474; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.0452 at $373.12, with 2,303,431 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $16.00, with 2,060,508 shares traded. This represents a 2.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.0008 at $27.90, with 2,003,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is -0.04 at $25.32, with 1,987,739 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 93.78% of the target price of $27.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is unchanged at $10.13, with 1,799,562 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. CHGG's current last sale is 101.3% of the target price of $10.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.55 at $143.35, with 1,604,389 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

