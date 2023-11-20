After Hours Most Active for Nov 20, 2023 : ARQT, NEM, OFIX, F, SE, PLTR, PDD, GOOGL, ZM, KEY, AMD, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.25 to 16,028.31. The total After hours volume is currently 94,257,629 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) is unchanged at $2.07, with 4,286,682 shares traded. ARQT's current last sale is 23% of the target price of $9.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $36.56, with 2,837,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) is -0.0012 at $10.82, with 2,816,716 shares traded. OFIX's current last sale is 52.77% of the target price of $20.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $10.34, with 2,798,714 shares traded. F's current last sale is 73.86% of the target price of $14.



Sea Limited (SE) is -0.0194 at $38.50, with 2,697,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $21.31, with 2,557,152 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $118.78, with 2,483,265 shares traded.PDD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.99 per share, which represents a 103 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.09 at $136.34, with 2,224,528 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +0.94 at $66.94, with 2,208,199 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZM is 7.144845; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $12.25, with 2,196,924 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. KEY's current last sale is 94.23% of the target price of $13.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.1 at $121.63, with 2,111,482 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.07 at $94.96, with 2,098,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

