After Hours Most Active for Nov 20, 2020 : IEF, VIAC, TWTR, INTC, DISCA, VIPS, CARS, IVZ, MNKD, AAPL, TME, LUMN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.95 to 11,902.49. The total After hours volume is currently 75,840,289 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is -0.0357 at $120.46, with 12,434,644 shares traded. This represents a 9.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $33.99, with 6,386,881 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 103% of the target price of $33.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.02 at $44.66, with 3,774,112 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. TWTR's current last sale is 101.5% of the target price of $44.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $45.40, with 2,337,154 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 81.07% of the target price of $56.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is unchanged at $25.49, with 2,172,911 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 98.04% of the target price of $26.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $24.24, with 2,142,177 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) is unchanged at $10.62, with 2,052,574 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARS is in the "buy range".

Invesco Plc (IVZ) is unchanged at $15.72, with 2,040,305 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. IVZ's current last sale is 120.92% of the target price of $13.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is unchanged at $2.90, with 1,927,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNKD is in the "strong buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $117.25, with 1,860,109 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $16.73, with 1,838,514 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".

CenturyLink, Inc. d/b/a Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.0398 at $10.00, with 1,411,854 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $10.

