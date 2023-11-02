After Hours Most Active for Nov 2, 2023 : PENN, SQ, RSI, AAPL, GOOG, PFE, CSX, DKNG, QQQ, NU, RTX, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -58.11 to 14,861.44. The total After hours volume is currently 105,099,532 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is -0.1 at $22.24, with 8,080,912 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 76.69% of the target price of $29.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +7.88 at $51.86, with 3,936,780 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is +0.01 at $3.76, with 3,006,060 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RSI is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.46 at $178.03, with 2,821,500 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.18 at $128.40, with 2,812,856 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $30.50, with 2,742,710 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.26% of the target price of $38.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.1859 at $30.20, with 2,446,480 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +2.65 at $31.63, with 2,430,448 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: DraftKings, NFLPA to Launch Gamified NFT; Shares Rise 2%



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.57 at $362.87, with 2,251,073 shares traded. This represents a 40.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.07 at $8.16, with 2,064,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $82.78, with 2,000,624 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 96.82% of the target price of $85.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $27.58, with 1,764,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. BAC's current last sale is 81.12% of the target price of $34.

