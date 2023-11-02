News & Insights

After-Hours
PENN

After Hours Most Active for Nov 2, 2023 : PENN, SQ, RSI, AAPL, GOOG, PFE, CSX, DKNG, QQQ, NU, RTX, BAC

November 02, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -58.11 to 14,861.44. The total After hours volume is currently 105,099,532 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is -0.1 at $22.24, with 8,080,912 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 76.69% of the target price of $29.

Block, Inc. (SQ) is +7.88 at $51.86, with 3,936,780 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is +0.01 at $3.76, with 3,006,060 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RSI is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.46 at $178.03, with 2,821,500 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.18 at $128.40, with 2,812,856 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $30.50, with 2,742,710 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.26% of the target price of $38.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.1859 at $30.20, with 2,446,480 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +2.65 at $31.63, with 2,430,448 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: DraftKings, NFLPA to Launch Gamified NFT; Shares Rise 2%

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.57 at $362.87, with 2,251,073 shares traded. This represents a 40.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.07 at $8.16, with 2,064,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $82.78, with 2,000,624 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 96.82% of the target price of $85.5.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $27.58, with 1,764,230 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. BAC's current last sale is 81.12% of the target price of $34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

PENN
SQ
RSI
AAPL
GOOG
PFE
CSX
DKNG
QQQ
NU
RTX
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.