After Hours Most Active for Nov 2, 2022 : OABI, VONG, EW, QQQ, ROKU, RTO, AAPL, TQQQ, LUMN, STLA, T, MET

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.88 to 10,903.46. The total After hours volume is currently 99,155,740 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) is +0.09 at $2.50, with 6,285,402 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is +1.448 at $56.31, with 4,971,001 shares traded. This represents a 8.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $70.31, with 4,345,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.08 at $265.76, with 4,161,790 shares traded. This represents a 4.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is -8.23 at $46.09, with 3,619,567 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Roku Ends Battle with YouTube; Shares Surge 18%



Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is unchanged at $29.63, with 3,509,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.33 at $144.70, with 3,350,670 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.01 at $18.21, with 3,067,491 shares traded. This represents a 11.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.65 at $6.40, with 2,766,428 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.11 at $13.26, with 1,937,806 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STLA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.09 at $18.34, with 1,518,275 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. T's current last sale is 81.51% of the target price of $22.5.



MetLife, Inc. (MET) is unchanged at $73.57, with 1,426,076 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MET is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.