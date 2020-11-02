After Hours Most Active for Nov 2, 2020 : PINS, AAPL, KO, IQ, AMD, INTC, AIV, PPD, MSFT, TME, GE, NLY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.57 to 11,069.19. The total After hours volume is currently 65,564,611 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.22 at $58.60, with 4,925,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $108.68, with 2,888,705 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $48.62, with 2,854,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.0419 at $25.22, with 2,727,903 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.42. IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -72 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.18 at $74.52, with 2,544,549 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $44.46, with 2,481,179 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $55.5.



Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is unchanged at $32.12, with 2,162,644 shares traded. AIV's current last sale is 81.32% of the target price of $39.5.



PPD, Inc. (PPD) is unchanged at $32.70, with 2,075,464 shares traded. PPD's current last sale is 88.38% of the target price of $37.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.06 at $202.27, with 2,043,032 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.135 at $14.89, with 2,018,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $7.51, with 1,683,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is -0.01 at $7.23, with 1,496,323 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLY is in the "buy range".

